From February 10, EasyJet passengers will only be allowed to bring a wheelie suitcase onboard if they pay extra.

At the moment customers can store cabin bags measuring up to 56 x 45 x 25cm but the airline says it’s cutting back on hand luggage "to improve boarding and punctuality.”

Under the new rules paying for extra luggage will also entitle customers to select a seat.

Those who opt for the new FLEXI fare or are members of Easyjet's frequent flyer scheme will be allowed to take one small and one large item of hand luggage onboard, subject to space available.

EasyJet does not apply a weight limit to cabin bags and says its baggage restrictions are "amongst the most generous for air travel”.

Customers who’ve already booked flights after February 10 and don't want to pay extra to take their luggage onboard will be able to put a larger cabin bag in the hold free of charge.

"Punctuality is important to our customers and we know that, if they’re forced to check their bags at the gate due to limited space onboard it can cause flight delays and be frustrating for them too,” said EasyJet Chief Commercial & Customer Officer Robert Carey. "Our new policy will improve boarding and punctuality for everyone and give our customers certainty of what they can have with them onboard.”