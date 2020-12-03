The Balearic Government is still pushing for PCR tests for domestic travellers arriving in the Islands at Christmas.

"We are ready, if necessary," said Health Minister Patricia Gómez, who admitted that the Government has failed to convince the Central Government to make it compulsory for domestic travellers to provide their own negative PCR test before entering the Balearic Islands.

"We would like to have an answer," said Minister Gómez, who’s still hoping that the Government will come round to the idea of making the entry requirements the same for national and international travellers arriving in the Balearic Islands.

Minister Gómez spoke out after a meeting between the Government and Autonomous Communities to agree restrictions for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

She said the Balearic Government agrees that the maximum number of people allowed to get together in Mallorca and Ibiza should be increased from 6-10 people on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

An 01:30 curfew on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve will be enforced throughout the whole of Spain.

The Balearic Government says it’s not necessary to shut out national travellers at Christmas and New Year because perimeter restrictions will be in place from December 23 until January 6 in most regions of the Peninsula, so people won’t be able to travel.

Other than the four specific days mentioned above, capacity at meetings and family gatherings will be limited to 6 people, the midnight curfew will remain in place, customers cannot sit at the bar and all restaurants and bars must close before midnight.