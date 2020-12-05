Geese on parade in Denmark.

05-12-2020maria022020 Reddit

Denmark goes all out at Christmas, with decorations everywhere and millions of candles and lights in the streets and the country’s Christmas markets are legendary.

The author, Hans Christian Andersen was born in Odense on the island of Funen and goblins and other characters from his fairy tales are often seen roaming the streets of the city at this time of the year.

So when a gaggle of geese marched through the streets to the beat of drums, residents didn’t bat an eyelid.

Hundreds of people lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the geese on parade, with phones at the ready to grab a selfie as they went by and the geese didn't seem to mind at all.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.