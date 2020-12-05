Denmark goes all out at Christmas, with decorations everywhere and millions of candles and lights in the streets and the country’s Christmas markets are legendary.

The author, Hans Christian Andersen was born in Odense on the island of Funen and goblins and other characters from his fairy tales are often seen roaming the streets of the city at this time of the year.

So when a gaggle of geese marched through the streets to the beat of drums, residents didn’t bat an eyelid.

Hundreds of people lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the geese on parade, with phones at the ready to grab a selfie as they went by and the geese didn't seem to mind at all.