The Spanish low-cost Airline, Vueling has announced that it’s doubling the number of flights on offer between December 17 and January 10.

There will be 1,400 flights a week to 83 domestic destinations and 81 international locations.

The airline plans to recover 45 commercial routes and re-establishing direct flights to 15 international destinations, including Dakar in Senegal, Marrakech and Tangier in Morocco, Athens in Greece, Dublin in Ireland.

Vueling will also restart 7 routes from Spain to Italy and another 7 between Spain and France and more domestic flights will be available to Bilbao, Malaga, Granada, Seville, Ibiza, Palma and Alicante.

Vueling has confirmed that because of the volatile situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, passengers will not be penalised for cancelling flights.

"Vueling believes that, in these times of uncertainty, being by the side of customers and offering total flexibility to fly with peace of mind and without worries is essential.”