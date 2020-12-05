A mum got the shock of her life when she heard strange noises coming from the playroom in her house.

She often shares memorable moments with her children on TikTok under the username ’Raising Twins’ but this time her video has gone viral.

The video shows her opening the door of the playroom and her daughter’s Elsa doll from the movie ‘Frozen’ lying in the toy box with her eyelashes fluttering and making moaning noises that sound like someone having sex.

“Imagine my confusion when I heard this sound coming from the playroom! Elsa needs to calm down,” she wrote. “Batteries are running low or the house is haunted.”

More than 25,000 people have viewed the video and dozens of followers have left messages.

"Let it go Elsa, let it go" wrote one follower, referring to the famous song from the film.

"Elsa uses her ice powers for personal gain" said another.