The 'Yes to Cruises' platform has asked to be on the Committee of Experts which was established by the Department of Economic Model, Tourism & Labour and includes representatives from the Economic and Tourism Sector.

Pimem pointed out at the weekend that there are no representatives from the ‘Yes to Cruises’ platform or the Employers' Association of Companies of Maritime Activities on the Committee.

“This decision is wrong because they represent a key Sector within Tourism,” said the Pimem statement, which also called for the situation to be rectified and that the ‘Yes to Cruises’ platform and Apeam be included in future Tourism debates.

Pimem also pointed out that the strategy to address the future of the region's tourism will be decided by the Committee of Experts and insisted that "the Platform can play an important, constructive role in promoting the Balearic Islands as a safe and quality destination."