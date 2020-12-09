Former supermodel Claudia Schiffer is in mourning after the death of her mother who passed away a few days ago at the age of 76, according to the German magazine Bunte.

Schiffer’s Mum and Dad, Gudrun and Heinz introduced Claudia and her brothers to Mallorca when the children were very young and the family spent many happy summers at their apartment in Sa Mola. Claudia Schiffer eventually bought her own villa in Cap Andritxol.

Gudrun and Claudia were very close and were often seen together when the model was on the Island.

"Gudrun was a charming woman, very educated and cultured, and always very kind. She took care of her daughter's affairs when she wasn't in Mallorca,” said Peter Newman, who owns La Cuchara restaurant, a favourite haunt of Claudia and her friends.

Claudia reportedly sought approval from her mother before marrying Matthew Vaughn.