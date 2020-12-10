Six luxury hotels in the Balearic Islands have been given the thumbs from Condé Nast Johansens 2021 guide.

'Condé Nast Johansens: Luxury Hotels 2021' and 'Condé Nast Johansens: Luxury Spas 2021' feature contemporary, designer hotels, charming guesthouses and new destinations as well as some firm favourites.

The global guide of independent hotels includes recommendations for a total of 212 luxury establishments worldwide and 16 of them are in Spain.

Peninsula:

Anantara Villa Padierna Palace Benahavis in Marbella; Palacio de Villapanés Hotel in Seville; Hotel Viñas de Lárrede in Huesca; Puebloastur Eco-Resort & Spa in Cofiño, Asturias; Hotel Casa Fuster in Barcelona and Coolrooms in the Atocha district of Madrid.

Balearic Islands:

Cas Gasi in Ibiza, El Llorenç Parc de la Mar in Mallorca; Hotel es Príncep in Mallorca; Can Marqués Palace in Mallorca; Torre Vella Fontenille in Minorca and Lago Resort in Minorca.

Canary Islands:

Bahía del Duque in Tenerife; GF Victoria in Tenerife; Royal Hideaway Corales Resort in Tenerife and Hotel Botánico & The Oriental Spa Garden in Tenerife.

Condé Nast Johansens also included two Spanish hotels in the 'Luxury Spas 2021' guide and three in the 'online' category.

"The striking images, editorial reviews and information on destinations and highlights of each place are always in line with the style and professionalism of the Condé Nast Johansens brand," said a Spokesperson for the publication.