From December 20, all domestic travellers will have to supply a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival in the Balearic Islands.

The President of the Government Francina Armengol made the announcement after a video-conference meeting with the President of the Canary Islands, Ángel Victor Torres.

President Armengol has specified distinctions between residents, Spanish tourists and those who have a justified reason for travelling.

Spanish tourists from regions with an incidence rate of over 150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants must have a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival in the Balearics.

Those who arrive without a negative PCR test will be fined and tested for antigens and if they test positive they will have to quarantine for 10 days.

Spaniards who are not resident in the Balearic Islands but are travelling for health reasons, work, to assist vulnerable people, to go to educational centres, or to take exams that cannot be postponed will have to sign a responsible statement confirming that they have no coronavirus symptoms.

Balearic residents who have been away from the Islands for more than 72 hours they will have to undergo an antigen test at the port or airport when they arrive and depending on the restults they may have to quarantine or take a PCR test.

There are three options for Balearic residents:

Take a PCR test; Get tested for antigens on arrival or Quarantine at home for 10 days.

The first option is to take a PCR tests at point of origin. Tests for residents of the Balearic Islands will be free as long as they're done at one of the Ib-Salut approved centres, which are listed on the Balearic Health Service website.

The second option is to take an antigen test at a port or airport when they arrive in the Balearic Islands and if the health authorities deem it appropriate, they will be given an appointment for a PCR.

The third option is to quarantine for 10-days at home.

There are exemptions for freight carriers, aircraft and ship crews and people taking part in federated sports competitions.

President Armengol pointed out that the virus continues to kill people and warned people not to let their guard down.

"This is not the time to think about Christmas parties or celebrations, this is the time to save lives,” she said and stressed that mobility is key.

“This is not a normal Christmas, it’s a time to celebrate and look forward to all coming together for Christmas next year.”