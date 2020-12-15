Mallorca will recover 40% of the tourists that visited in 2019 next summer, according to experts.

The Hotel Business Federation of Mallorca, or FEHM held a video-conference with Directors from Spanish Tourism Offices or OETs in Berlin, London, Rome, Paris, Stockholm and Beijing to analyse issuing market forecasts for next season.

“There is a latent demand in Europe to return to the sun and beaches of Mallorca,” they concluded.

Berlin OET Director Arturo Ortiz described the situation in the German Tourism Industry as "assisted breathing” and said Mallorca is in a privileged position for the coming summer.

“Air connectivity with respect to 2019 will be 50%, but the problem is that for the first time Tour Operators haven’t published their catalogues and the compulsory PCR tests are affecting demand," he said. "According to our forecasts Mallorca will recover about 50% of lost connectivity.”

"Demand for the Island still exists and as soon as safe corridors are established, tourism and holiday traffic to Mallorca will increase immediately,” stressed Carlos Ruiz, OET's Deputy Director in London.

According to Spanish Tourism Office Directors in Rome, Paris and Stockholm, what happens in the Italian, French and Scandinavian markets will depend on the evolution of the coronavirus crisis. Jorge Rubio, María Tatiana Ramos and Mónica Fernández also acknowledged that the pandemic will have an extremely negative impact on the GDP of all three countries by the end of this year, but are confident that it will bounce back significantly in the first half of 2021.

Coronavirus vaccines are now guaranteed, but almost all TAB Directors said mandatory PCR testing for entry to Spain is a big stumbling block.

“Expensive PCR tests and complicated paperwork is putting tourists off Spain and Airlines and Tour Operators are calling for antigen testing instead," they said.

FEHM President Maria Frontera and Insular Tourism Director Andreu Serra said they were optimistic about the 2021 season.