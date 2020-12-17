The businessman who was arrested for allegedly revealing secret information about an investigation into the Balearic Port Authority has been released.

Jesus D.B. is accused of tipping off the APB that its headquarters were about to be searched by the Guardia Civil, which the magistrate says "put the investigation at serious risk.”

The APB raid in July led to the arrest and subsequent resignation of former Port Authority President, Joan Gual de Torrella. APB Vice President Miguel Puigserver, and Directors, Juan Carlos Plaza, José Fernando Berenguer and Armando Parada were also detained.

Jesus D.B. denies that he had access to confidential data about the case and told the Guardia Civil that all he did was casually mention that there might be legal problems when speaking to Port Authority staff. The accused also pointed out that he's been at loggerheads with Gual for years and had several disputes with the APB’s previous leadership.

The investigation into the Balearic Port Authority is shrouded in secrecy but the case is reportedly related to the alleged awarding of moorings in Minorca and tenders for public contracts.

If Public Officials shared information about the investigation with Jesus D.B., they could face charges.