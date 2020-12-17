Jesus D.B. arriving at Palma court.

Jesus D.B. arriving at Palma court.

16-12-2020A. Sepúlveda

The businessman who was arrested for allegedly revealing secret information about an investigation into the Balearic Port Authority has been released.

Jesus D.B. is accused of tipping off the APB that its headquarters were about to be searched by the Guardia Civil, which the magistrate says "put the investigation at serious risk.”

The APB raid in July led to the arrest and subsequent resignation of former Port Authority President, Joan Gual de Torrella. APB Vice President Miguel Puigserver, and Directors, Juan Carlos Plaza, José Fernando Berenguer and Armando Parada were also detained.

Jesus D.B. denies that he had access to confidential data about the case and told the Guardia Civil that all he did was casually mention that there might be legal problems when speaking to Port Authority staff. The accused also pointed out that he's been at loggerheads with Gual for years and had several disputes with the APB’s previous leadership.

The investigation into the Balearic Port Authority is shrouded in secrecy but the case is reportedly related to the alleged awarding of moorings in Minorca and tenders for public contracts.

If Public Officials shared information about the investigation with Jesus D.B., they could face charges.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.