Several countries have banned all flights from the United Kingdom after London and the South East of England were put under a 2 week lockdown to stem the spread of a new strain of coronavirus, which is spreading much faster than the orginal.

Italy, the Netherlands and Belgium have slapped an outright ban on all flights from the United Kingdom at least until the New Year.

Ireland has called urgent Government talks to discuss the situation and Spain, France and Germany are still weighing up their options, but Germany has said “restricting flights from Britain is a serious option.”

Austria and the Czech Republic have announced mandatory quarantine rules for people arriving from the UK and may introduce a ban in the coming hours.

