Several countries took swift action after the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that a new strain of coronavirus was spreading fast throughout London and the South East of England.

A 2 week lockdown was implemented in the affected areas to try to stem the spread of the new virus, but it looks like it was too late because cases are already being confirmed in other parts of the UK.

Fear has permeated every corner of Europe, leading to an outright ban on flights to stop the virus crossing the Channel.

Italy, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Austria and Belgium have slapped a ban on all flights from the United Kingdom.

The Czech Republic has announced strict mandatory quarantine for all visitors arriving from the UK.

The Netherlands ban was enforced on Sunday morning and will remain in place for the rest of 2020.

Belgium has banned UK flights from midnight on Sunday.

Anyone who’s been to the UK in the last 14 days will not be allowed to enter Italy and UK flights are banned at least until January 6.

Germany will not allow flights from the UK to land from midnight on Sunday for the rest of this year.

France and Ireland have issued a 48 hour ban on UK flights from midnight on Sunday.

Planes carrying medical personnel, freight or mail, or those being used to repatriate British nationals will still be allowed to land at European destinations.

All Eurostar trains running from London to Brussels and Amsterdam have been cancelled from Monday.

The British Foreign Office is advising all travellers to check its website for the latest travel information.