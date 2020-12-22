Zoom.

Zoom. archive photo.

22-12-2020Ultima Hora

There will be no time limit for Zoom calls between 16:00 and midnight during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

"As a token of gratitude to our users, we are removing the 40-minute time limit on Zoom's free accounts for all meetings worldwide on several special occasions," the team said.

"Whether people are gathering on the last day of Hanukkah, celebrating Christmas, the New Year or the last days of Kwanzaa, those who connect with friends and family will not be interrupted."

You don’t need to do anything to remove the 40 minute limit it will be done automatically on the designated days.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.