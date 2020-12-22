There will be no time limit for Zoom calls between 16:00 and midnight during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

"As a token of gratitude to our users, we are removing the 40-minute time limit on Zoom's free accounts for all meetings worldwide on several special occasions," the team said.

"Whether people are gathering on the last day of Hanukkah, celebrating Christmas, the New Year or the last days of Kwanzaa, those who connect with friends and family will not be interrupted."

You don’t need to do anything to remove the 40 minute limit it will be done automatically on the designated days.