The Balearic Symphony Orchestra will welcome the New Year with a concert at Trui Teatre on New Year’s Day featuring German soprano Mirella Hagen who made her debut at the Bayreuth Festival, has sung with a number of Symphony Orchestras and won a raft of awards.

The concert will be directed by Joji Hattori, who’s one of the leading Japanese musicians of his generation. He began his career as a violin concertmaster before training as a chamber orchestra conductor, symphony orchestra conductor and opera director. He is also President and a jury member of the Yehudi Menuhin International Violin Competition. In 2003 he was named an Honorary Member of the Royal Academy of Music in London.

The New Year’s Day concert program will include the works of Donizetti, Puccini, Bizet and Strauss. It begins at 19:00 and ticket prices start at 25 euros and you can buy them on the Symphony's website.

The Balearic Symphony Orchestra’s performance will be repeated on January 2 at Manacor Auditorium at 19:00.