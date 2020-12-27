A 96 year-old woman called Araceli who’s a resident at the Los Olmos Nursing Home in Guadalajara was the first woman in Spain to receive the coronavirus vaccine.
The vaccination campaign started in Castilla-La Mancha, where the pharmaceutical company Pfizer has a warehouse.
The first batch of vaccines arrived on Saturday and were immediately distributed to all Autonomous Communities.
🔴 ÚLTIMA HORA— RTVE (@rtve) December 27, 2020
Ya se ha aplicado la primera dosis de la vacuna en nuestro país
Araceli, de 96 años, es la primera mujer vacunada contra la COVID-19 en España #EspecialVacunaRTVEhttps://t.co/Ir4hpWUk31 pic.twitter.com/Tl6avFQEyS
