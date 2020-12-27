Araceli being vaccinated against Covid-19.

Araceli being vaccinated against Covid-19.

27-12-2020Reuters

A 96 year-old woman called Araceli who’s a resident at the Los Olmos Nursing Home in Guadalajara was the first woman in Spain to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

The vaccination campaign started in Castilla-La Mancha, where the pharmaceutical company Pfizer has a warehouse.

The first batch of vaccines arrived on Saturday and were immediately distributed to all Autonomous Communities.

