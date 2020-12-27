A British national who does not have residency in the Balearic Islands has been refused entry to Mallorca.

National Police Officers say the passenger, who flew from London Stansted to Son Sant Joan Airport on Saturday afternoon, did not meet the current travel regulations.

There were 27 passengers on the plane, 10 of them were Spanish citizens and the other 17 were foreigners. The British passenger was the only one unable to prove residence in the Balearic Islands and was forced to return to London.

On December 22 the Spanish Government reinforced entry restrictions by air and sea from the UK and only Spanish or Andorran citizens or residents of Spain or Andorra are allowed to enter the country.

These restrictions are in force until 18:00 on January 5 and may be extended depending on the coronavirus situation and the coordination of measures at community level.

The aim is to control the spread of the new British variant of coronavirus which experts say is 70% more contagious than the original strain.

All Spanish passengers or residents from the UK who are allowed to travel to Spain are required to supply a negative PCR or TMA which must be carried out no more than 72 hours before arrival and they also have to complete a Health Control Form and submit to temperature control and visual control.