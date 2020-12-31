Gibraltar

The final agreement for Gibraltar should be ready within six months.

31-12-2020A. Carrasco Ragel

Spain's foreign affairs minister, Arancha González Laya, announced on Thursday that a last-minute agreement in principle has been made with the UK regarding Gibraltar.

Arrangements for the land border between Spain and Gibraltar were excluded from the post-Brexit deal struck last week. González Laya said at a press conference on Thursday that the agreement, which will ensure that the border is kept open, allows the application of EU policies to Gibraltar, such as the Schengen Agreement and a customs regime regarding the movement of goods. In addition, there are fiscal, environmental and social fair competition measures.

"We have broken down barriers in order to build an area of shared prosperity. Schengen will be applied to Gibraltar, with Spain being responsible." The text of the agreement, González Laya added, has already been sent to the European authorities so that they can draw up guidelines for the final agreement, which she hoped will be within six months.

There had been six months of "intense work" and "a couple of sleepless nights" in reaching the agreement. She had sought to avoid "the only hard Brexit" in the whole of the EU. All this had been achieved, the minister explained, "without prejudice to the inalienable claims" to sovereignty of Gibraltar that the Spanish government has as well as to those of the British government; "these have been safeguarded".

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.