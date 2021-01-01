With Brexit, the conditions for travel between the UK and the EU have changed. The maximum time that you can spend as a tourist without a visa will be limited, you will not be able to cross the border with certain foods, and new documents will be necessary to drive. Despite the agreement that London and Brussels have reached to regulate the future relationship, as of January 1 free movement between the UK and the EU ends and new restrictions are imposed.

EU citizens can continue to enter the UK with their national identity card (DNI, in the case of Spain) until October 1. If they are registered as residents in the Settlement System in the British Isles, that identification will remain valid at the border until December 31, 2025. British citizens, for their part, must show a passport issued less than ten years ago and with at least six months remaining. When crossing the border, in both directions, tourists may be required to have purchased a return ticket or to demonstrate that they have the means to pay for it and support themselves during their stay abroad.

A European visitor may stay a maximum of six months in UK territory without applying for a visa. The stays of UK tourists in the EU, on the other hand, will be more limited. They can only stay in an EU country as visitors for 90 days, spread over a period of 180 days. For longer stays and to work they must apply for a permit.

From now on, you cannot enter an EU country from the UK with meat and dairy products. For example, a visitor who has bought a cheese and ham sandwich in the UK will have to dispose of it before passing through customs of an EU country. Exceptions to this rule will apply in the case of baby milk powder and special foods required for medical reasons. Fruit and vegetables must be accompanied by a phytosanitary certificate, except in the case of pineapples, bananas, coconuts, dates and durians. When entering the UK from the EU, however, there will be no restrictions on fruit, vegetables, meat or dairy products.

The agreement reached between London and Brussels means that EU and British citizens will maintain the right to receive medical care similar to that ensured by the current European Health Card. European cards in force on January 1 will continue to be valid until they expire. The UK hopes to issue its citizens with a Global Health Card but has not yet provided details. In any case, the UK government recommends taking out private insurance before travelling.

British and EU citizens using their own vehicles will need to apply for a "green card" document proving that they have compulsory insurance. British drivers will need to affix a 'GB' (Great Britain) sticker to the vehicle. Some EU countries may require an international driving licence. Spain will allow British residents to use a UK licence until June 30; they will need to exchange it for a Spanish one

Britons must obtain a health certificate every time they travel with a pet to a country in the EU. Dog or cat owners must request this document from a veterinarian within ten days prior to travel; the animal must have an identification chip. There will be no additional restrictions to the current ones to travel from the EU to the UK with a pet.

With Brexit, the guarantee that the cost of mobile phone calls between the UK and the EU will not increase comes to an end. Although some operators have said that they do not have plans to change their rates for now, customers should consult prices that will apply.