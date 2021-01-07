President Donald Trump has been accused of inciting violence after his call for supporters to march on Capitol Hill in Washington DC ended in violence.

Hundreds of protestors wearing “Make America Great Again” hats and waving Trump flags stormed the US Capitol Building's security barriers, swarmed onto balconies and broke several windows while politicians were voting to formally declare Joe Biden as the new President of the US.

Thousands of Officers were deployed to the scene and the building was put under lockdown. Politicians cowered inside as violent clashes raged between Riot Police and demonstrators.

Four protestors died, several Officers were injured and dozens arrested during the confrontation.

One woman was allegedly shot during a confrontation with Police after refusing orders to retreat and three others suffered what’s been described as “medical emergencies.”

Police reportedly found pipe bombs, molotov cocktails and a suspicious package near the scene of the riots.

President Donald Trump uploaded video to social media websites telling demonstrators “Go home, We love you. You are very special” while repeating claims that the election was stolen from him. The videos have since been removed.

Washington DC was put under curfew from 18:00 until 06:00.