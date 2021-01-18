European Union countries kicked off a debate this evening on whether people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine should have greater freedom to travel in the summer than those not immunized.
Europe ministers from the 27 EU nations held a video conference to discuss greater coordination for the roll-out of vaccines, a topic to be picked up by EU leaders who will meet online on Thursday.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis floated the idea last week in a letter to the European Commission of an EU-wide vaccination certificate to help restore cross-border travel that has been crippled by the pandemic. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Sunday that vaccinated people should be able to return sooner to restaurants and cinemas, although other ministers have criticised his view.
Maros Sefcovic, a European Commission vice president, said it was important to stress that vaccination is voluntary - some people were unable or unwilling to receive a vaccine.
Sefcovic told a news conference after Monday's meeting such people should not have their rights limited. However, vaccination could become a condition for travel, like current requirements in many countries for a negative COVID test.
"There will be different options how we handle travel ... the possibility of the electronic vaccination certificate could be added," he said.
Michael Roth, representing Germany said it was vital to establish if vaccinated people could still transmit the coronavirus to others.
The EU executive is working to ensure that vaccination data can be collected electronically in a common form. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control will start collecting data from this week on vaccines delivered and vaccinations per country.
Sefcovic said EU countries needed to be largely synchronised to help keep open its single market, which allows freedom of movement of people and workers.
Many EU nations say they are receiving lower-than-expected supplies of COVID-19 vaccines and complain of uncertainty over future deliveries, EU officials have told Reuters.
Andy / Hace 7 minutes
What a bunch of ignorant stupid comments. I'm getting the vaccine on thursday thanks to all the people you have scared with your crazy CTs. Thank you!!
James T / Hace 11 minutes
It's funny seeing people with a GCSE in General Science and an inability to coherent sentences together pretending to be sages!!!
Mark Badoer / Hace about 1 hour
Well, at the rate the spanish go about it, I may just get this travel certificate just in time to go on a wintersport holiday at xmas.
James w / Hace about 1 hour
And too all the people who have drank the coolade and believe all this dramatic nonsense. At what point do you want all the Tyranny to stop? Are you happy they are using experimental drugs on the human race. Are you happy that the rich get richer and the poor get poorer. Are you happy your human and civil rights are being breached to the maximum. Do you like people being coerist into something they should every right to reject from there own bodies. This is no conspiracy anymore it is been played out right in front of us all, and the masses act like cattle. I'm glad I haven't drank the coolade and have done my research. The mainstream media is aimed at the uneducated. Its important for them to be in charge of the narrative to control the sheep.
Adam / Hace about 2 hours
If there was any common sense at all, those whom have already contracted the virus should get a vaccine passport too. However we all know that is not going to be the case.
a wake / Hace about 2 hours
YES, James! YES, Martin! YES! Louder for the people in the back!
John / Hace about 2 hours
Travel no way not this year now its time to plan for 2022 and for get this year and look forward
James w / Hace about 2 hours
NO! That is Coercion pure and simple. We don't no enough about the experimental vaccine being used on the human race. How crazy is it to say its 95% effective but you can still carry the virus. People under 70 that are perfectly healthy would be taking more of a risk having this vaccine than having and Covid. This new way of creating a vaccine RNA has never been tested before and previous attempts to find a vaccine for a Corona virus haven't been very successful because of mutation, 40% at best. This is a recipe for disaster on a grand scale. I really can't believe how many people have drank the coolade and believe that you need a vaccine for this virus. It should be available for the elderly and vulnerable and leave it there. The EU have been talking about vaccine passports for years. BEAUCARATIC IDIOTS!
martin whyte / Hace about 3 hours
Vaccine does not stop transmission, vaccinated people are just as likely to carry & pass the virus as anyone else. Vaccine is not a miracle cure, it ONLY stops vaccinated people getting severely sick, nothing more. In addition the antibodies produced by the vaccine last approx 5 months, therefpre rendering the vaccinated person liable to the virus once more. The whole vaccine issue is a diversionary technique and may only serve to temporarily reduce the amount of hospitalization seen at any given time. Because the governments do not have sufficient facilities to cope with a pandemic they are using a form of diversionary illusion to attempt to fool the public into believing they have found a miracle cure, it is blatantly untrue & is now being used to threaten & intimidate the general public , forcing them.to either accept the vaccine or become a tier two citizen with reduced rights to travel and visit certain establishments such as cinemas. In fact the vaccinated are 100% as likely to be the ones carrying & transmitting the virus.