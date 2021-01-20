Explosion at a Madrid building.

Four storeys of the building were affected.

20-01-2021Efe

At least three people have have been killed in an explosion at a four-storey building on the Calle Toledo in Madrid.

Shortly before 3pm there was an explosion at the building. It is thought to have been caused by a gas leak. An 85-year-old woman was among the dead; the identities of two others have yet to be confirmed. Up to ten people were injured, one of whom is in a serious condition.

The windows of a hotel were shattered and other buildings have been evacuated. Nine firefighter teams are on the scene, and bars in the area are giving shelter to fifty residents of a care home next to the building who had to be evacuated. There is also a school nearby; it has issued a statement saying that all pupils were fine.

