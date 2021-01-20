People in a square in Palma, Mallorca

The curfew start time will remain 10pm.

20-01-2021Jaume Morey

The Spanish health minister, Salvador Illa, has rejected calls from a dozen regions for an earlier curfew to start at 8pm rather than 10pm. One region, Asturias, had proposed 6pm.

During the meeting of the Inter-Territorial Council of the National Health System, Illa argued that with the current terms of the state of alarm, regions have the capability to increase restrictions without there being the need for an earlier curfew. The government is not wholly opposed to the earlier curfew but it doesn't believe that it is necessary.

It would also require confirmation by Congress, where the government would face stiff opposition from the Partido Popular.

The Balearics was one of the regions which supported the earlier curfew.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.