More than 750,000 people have been furloughed since March, thousands of businesses have gone bust and many more have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Every Sector has been affected and the harsh restrictions implemented on the Hospitality Sector to stem contagion are pushing many business owners to breaking point. Last week bar and restaurant owners and employees took to the streets to let the Government know they’ve had enough and another much bigger protest is planned this Friday.

The President of the Balearic Government, Francina Armengol has been heavily criticised for slapping ever tighter measures on the Hospitality Sector, but now a number of other Communities appear to be following her lead.

Here’s who’s open and who’s closed.

ANDALUSIA:

Total closure in Municipalities with an incidence rate of more than 1,000 cases. Bars and restaurants have been shut down in more than 90 Municipalities.

ARAGÓN:

Non-essential activity, such as hotels and shops, must close at 20:00. Capacity inside bars and restaurants is limited to 30% with a maximum of 4 people per table and 50% capacity outside with a maximum of 6 people. Smoking is banned on terraces and customers are not allowed to eat at the bar. From Friday to Sunday bars and restaurants must close at 18:00.

ASTURIAS:

Coronavirus infections have skyrocketed, hotels, bars and restaurants are closed, curfew begins at 22:00 and the city perimeter is under lockdown.

THE CANARY ISLANDS:

Gran Canaria and Lanzarote are on Level 3 restrictions and people can only meet with others from the same household, except in hotels and restaurants. Customers are banned from entering bars and restaurants and capacity on terraces is limited to 50% with a maximum of 4 people. Bars and restaurants must close at 22:00 except in Tenerife where they are allowed to stay open until 23:00.

CANTABRIA:

Level 4 restrictions are in place, bar and restaurant interiors are off limits to customers and businesses must close at 21:30. Meetings are limited to 6 people and there's a maximum capacity of 50% on terraces.

CASTILLA LA MANCHA:

As in the Balearic Islands, the entire Hospitality Sector was shut down on Tuesday, but takeaway food can be delivered or picked up.

CASTILLA Y LEÓN:

A curfew is in place from 20:00 until 06:00 and customers are not allowed to enter bars and restaurants, but they can use the terraces.

CATALONIA:

Bars and restaurants can open from 07:30-09:30 to serve breakfast and again from 13:00-15:30 for lunch. Capacity is reduced to 30% with a mandatory 2 metre distance between tables.

COMMUNITY OF VALENCIA:

As in the Balearic Islands, the entire Hospitality Sector is closed, but takeaways can be delivered or picked up.

EXTREMADURA:

All non-essential activity including catering is prohibited in Municipalities with more than 5,000 inhabitants, a perimeter lockdown is in place in all Extremadura towns and a curfew is in place from 22:00-0600.

GALICIA:

There are two levels of restrictions in place. In some Municipalities customers are banned from the interior of bars and restaurants and there’s a maximum capacity of 50% on terraces. In others there’s a maximum capacity of 75% on terraces and 30% inside bars and restaurants. All stores must close at 18:00.

LA RIOJA:

As in the Balearic Islands, all bars, restaurants and hotels will be forced to close from midnight this Friday until February 23 and a perimeter lockdown will be implemented in all Municipalities. People are banned from meeting those they don’t live, but there are exceptions in the workplace and at school.

MADRID:

The capital has the softest restrictions for bars, restaurants and hotels with a closing time of 22:00 and a curfew from 23:00 until 06:00.

MURCIA:

An increase in coronavirus infections after Christmas and New Year resulted in the closure of all bar and restaurant interiors in almost all Municipalities. Terraces are open with 100% capacity and a mandatory 2 metre distance between tables.

NAVARRE:

From this Saturday the interior of bars and restaurants will be out of bounds, but terraces are allowed to stay open until 21:00.

THE BASQUE COUNTRY:

After a shut down of several weeks, most of the bars and restaurants in Euskadi have finally been allowed to reopen, but their closing time has been brought forward to 20:00. However, bars and restaurants are not allowed to reopen in Municipalities where the incidence rate is higher than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.