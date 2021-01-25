Palma Cathedral’s ecumenical celebrations for the Week of Prayer and Christian Unity was a massive hit on Sunday and included representatives from several different faiths.

“The different denominations of Christianity weave synergies to work together, above the differences, for the people and groups that make up Mallorcan society," said the Bishop of Mallorca, Sebastià Taltavull.

Before the pandemic, celebrations were held in churches of different faiths, but because of Covid-19, Sunday's was the only one held in Prayer Week. Around a hundred people participated in the liturgy, with the necessary social distancing in place.

Different confessions

In addition to the Catholic denomination represented by Bishop Taltavull, other participants included the Russian Orthodox church, Romanian Orthodox, Swedish, Norwegian, German, Anglican and Lutheran Churches and Romanian, Ukrainian and Greek Catholic communities. Two pastors from the Swedish Church and the German Lutheran Church gave readings from the Gospel in their own languages.

The ceremony was broadcast live via the Cathedral of Mallorca website, but don't worry if you missed it, it's still available on the Seu's YouTube channel.