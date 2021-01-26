Font Major logo.

26-01-2021

Mallorca’s Font Major mineral water has been awarded three gold stars in the latest edition of the "Superior Taste Awards" organised by the International Taste Institute for the best food products.

“This Mallorcan water from the Serra de Tramuntana has received the maximum recognition granted by the International Taste Institute based in Brussels, which brings together 200 chefs and sommeliers from different countries,” said Font Major in a statement.

The International Taste Institute conducts blind tastings to determine the winners. In addition to scoring the various organoleptic criteria analysed, the jury provide detailed comments and suggestions for product improvement, answers questions and concerns from producers about their products, and offer pairing suggestions.

Font Major water comes from a spring in the Valle de Superna on Puig Major, the highest mountain in the Serra de Tramuntana and it’s bottled at the foot of the spring to protect its original purity.

The natural origin of Font Major water gives it a spectacular taste and balanced mineral composition that makes it unique.

Font Major Natural Mineral Water.

