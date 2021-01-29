In the first six months of 2020 there was a 54% drop in the number of immigrants arriving in the Balearics because of the State of Emergency, mobility restrictions and lack of economic activity.

According to the National Institute of Statistics or INE, on July 1, 2020 the Balearic Islands had 1,215,174 inhabitants, which is an increase of 4,449 from January 1, which is a significant increase, but much less than at the same time in 2019 when there was an increase of 9,861.

The pandemic also caused a slight decrease in the number of residents of Spanish nationality, with 601 fewer in July 2020 than in January, which suggests that more Balearic residents went to the Peninsula than came to the Islands.

INE data on internal migration during those six months indicates that a total of 5,457 residents left the Islands for other communities, whereas 4,431 came from the Peninsula to the Balearic Islands. 1,420 Balearic residents moved to Andalusia and 1,043 arrived from Andalusia.

There was a slight decrease in the number of Spaniards in the Islands and an increase in the number of foreigners.

1,092 people came to the Balearic Islands from Europe, 774 from Africa, 371 from North or Central America and 2,497, from South America. The Asian population in the Balearics increased by 321 and Oceania by 15.