Reyes Maroto, Spain's tourism minister

Reyes Maroto, hopeful of some tourism at Easter.

31-01-2021Efe

Spain's tourism minister, Reyes Maroto, said on Saturday that she hopes that national tourists will enable a restarting of tourism at Easter.

"It is difficult to foresee, but if the health security conditions are met, Easter - for us (the government) - could see a restart of national travel." The government, she assured, is working on a reopening of tourism.

At an international level, there could be a reopening in summer, if the situation with the pandemic improves and the vaccination process is accelerated. Once international mobility recovers, Spain will be well positioned as a tourist destination. "Spain, along with Italy, continues to be the preferred country for travel."

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.