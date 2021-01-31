Spain's tourism minister, Reyes Maroto, said on Saturday that she hopes that national tourists will enable a restarting of tourism at Easter.

"It is difficult to foresee, but if the health security conditions are met, Easter - for us (the government) - could see a restart of national travel." The government, she assured, is working on a reopening of tourism.

At an international level, there could be a reopening in summer, if the situation with the pandemic improves and the vaccination process is accelerated. Once international mobility recovers, Spain will be well positioned as a tourist destination. "Spain, along with Italy, continues to be the preferred country for travel."