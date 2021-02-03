Retired British Army Captain Moore walks to raise money for health workers

Retired British Army Captain Tom Moore, 99, walks to raise money for health workers, by attempting to walk the length of his garden one hundred times before his 100th birthday.

03-02-2021PETER CZIBORRA

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on all Britons on Wednesday to clap for centenarian fundraiser Captain Tom Moore who died in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

After parliament held a minute of silence in honour or Moore, Johnson said: "We now all have the opportunity to show our appreciation of him and all that he stood for and believed in. That's why I encourage everyone to join in a national clap for Captain Tom and all those health workers for whom he raised money at 18.00 (19.00) this evening."

"The last year of our father’s life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he’d only ever dreamed of."

02/02/2021

"The care our father received from the NHS and carers over the last few weeks and years of his life has been extraordinary"

