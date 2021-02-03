British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on all Britons on Wednesday to clap for centenarian fundraiser Captain Tom Moore who died in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

After parliament held a minute of silence in honour or Moore, Johnson said: "We now all have the opportunity to show our appreciation of him and all that he stood for and believed in. That's why I encourage everyone to join in a national clap for Captain Tom and all those health workers for whom he raised money at 18.00 (19.00) this evening."