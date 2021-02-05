Jesulín de Ubrique, Chenoa, Pedro Delgado & La Terremoto de Alcorcón in the Ibiza episode of the programme.

05-02-2021Ultima Hora

A brand new travel programme designed to promote national tourism will premiere next week on the La1 TV Channel.

Two couples will take part in the show, which is hosted by a different celebrity every week and will showcase the beauty of Spain.

At the beginning of each episode, the four participants will be given a letter revealing their destinations, instructions for their trip and whether they need to pack a suitcase or a backpack.

Programmes have already been filmed in Ibiza and Castilla-La Mancha.

