Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have announced the further suspension of all flights and holidays until April 14. The Easter programme has therefore been eliminated.
The ongoing uncertainty and travel restrictions are the reasons given. Full refunds will be given for cancelled bookings. For customers due to travel from April 15, further updates will be issued closer to the time.
Stan / Hace about 4 hours
Until Mallorca is "Sealed Up", to eradicate the whole Island from ANY form of Virus infection. There will be NO SUMMER TOURISTS this year. The UK are introducing much stricter regulations for any traveller coming or going to and from their areas. It is imperative to clean up this Island, to make it Virus Free. Otherwise more businesses will die along with a 'Dieing Island.' Jet 2 along with Tui , Ryanair, Easyjet etc. Should cancel any Summer Schedules as there will be NO passengers.
Steve, Son Maties / Hace about 6 hours
@Jason Moore. Britain are spor-on. "Vaccine Passports"?.What purpose could they serve, the vaccine doesn't prevent you getting the virus, it doesn't stop you spreading the virus, so it's irrellavent to the people of the places your visiting. Stop just thinking about money...
Steve, Son Maties / Hace about 7 hours
Great news, we can't have any visitors here until we're all vaccinated. We could all use a holiday, but that's not a priority.