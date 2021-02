Up until late January Terry O'Toole was fielding a trickle of enquiries from Irish holidaymakers happy to settle for another summer at home in one of the cottages he manages in the scenic west coast region of Connemara.

But when a government minister said on radio that it was very unlikely Irish people will be able to go on foreign holidays this summer, "the trickle became a torrent".

From Connemara cottages to Berlin houseboats, Sweden's ski slopes to UK activity parks, holiday accommodation is being snapped up by cautious domestic tourists already resigned to another staycation summer, amid fears of foreign travel bans and quarantines. Availability is very tight, said O'Toole, the managing director of Love Connemara Cottages.

"Like last year... you have the entire Irish market trying to squeeze into only a set amount of bookings."

People still want to holiday and they're forced to stay in Ireland, he said, something that makes for a slightly begrudging clientele who would usually be off in the sun.

O'Toole expects 80% to 90% of Love Connemara's 100 holiday homes to be fully booked for July and August within the month. When COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in the same period last year, he could have rented each property three times over.

Holiday home owners across Ireland are reporting similarly strong demand thanks to "a sea change in people's expectations", said Jacinta Doolan of the Irish Self Catering Federation. "They just want a change of scenery," she said.

It is the same story in the United Kingdom, although its faster vaccine rollout will likely give operators a longer season with bookings looking good, especially after May, according to Martin Sach, head of The Holiday Home Association.

Center Parcs, the holiday park operator whose sites offer activities from horse-riding to painting, said bookings for May onwards were very strong with a rise in interest recently.

With self-catering accommodation perceived by some as a safer way to vacation, Airbnb's UK office said that in the last week of January searches for summer staycations on its website more than doubled compared to the same time last year. Domestic searches in Ireland quadrupled last week compared to the first few weeks of January, Airbnb said.

With beach resorts in Spain and Greece possibly shut to some foreign tourists, the remote peninsula of Cornwall in the south-west tip of England is anticipating huge demand in 2021.

Renowned for its sandy beaches and old-fashioned fishing villages, bookings for summer accommodation are 50% to 100% up on where they would normally be at this point, said Malcolm Bell, the chief executive of Visit Cornwall, the tourist board.

"Your home, which was your sanctuary, is now your workplace, your classroom and your open prison," said Bell. Like O'Toole he noticed some domestic tourists booking much longer stays than they would have pre-pandemic.