10-02-2021EFE

The British government needs to set out how it will unwind coronavirus border restrictions to give people the confidence to book flights after it introduced quarantine hotels, the head of easyJet said on Wednesday.

Johan Lundgren told a CAPA Live online aviation conference they had seen early indications of demand for summer holidays at the big traditional resorts and the industry could enjoy a successful holiday period if the vaccine programme works, particularly on variants of the coronavirus.

