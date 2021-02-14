A poll for the broadcaster TV3 suggests that Sunday's election in Catalonia will give the ERC Esquerra Republicana Catalunya the most seats in the Catalan parliament. The ERC are projected to get between 36 and 38 seats. There are 135 in all. JxCat, Junts per Catalunya, also pro-independence, are forecast to win between 30 and 33 seats. A combination of these two parties could therefore secure a majority of 68.

PSOE in Catalonia (PSC) are on course to getting between 34 and 36 seats, there having been a so-called Illa effect: Spain's former health minister, Salvador Illa, has run for president. At the last election in 2017, PSC won 17 seats.

Ciudadanos, according to the poll, have lost up to 30 seats and are projected to get six or seven, having won 36 in 2017.

Pro-independence parties achieved a majority in 2017.