Boris Johnson has committed to ensuring that all adults in the UK are offered Covid vaccination by July 31. The prime minister wants the vaccination programme to "go further and faster". The July target will help to relax lockdown restrictions.

In the UK, some 17.2 million people have so far received the first dose of the vaccine. In Spain by contrast, and as of February 19, 2.94 million people have received a first dose. In the Balearics, the number on Friday was 50,921.

The Balearic health ministry believes that it will be possible to vaccinate 70% of the population by June, with deliveries of doses set to increase markedly and seven sites to be made available for mass vaccination. The Spanish government's target is 70% of the population "by summer".