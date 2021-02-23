The winner of the ‘Come to your Market 2020’ national photographic competition has just been announced.

Mercè Oliver’s photograph of Mercat de l’Olivar scooped first prize in the contest which was launched by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce & Tourism in collaboration with the Spanish Confederation of Commerce, the Chamber of Commerce of Spain and Mercasa.

This year, contestants had to capture the energy of the markets, which encouraged Mercè to take part, because she really wanted to highlight the best of Mercat de l’Olivar and show people what it has to offer.

Mercè went to Pescados Alicia to tell them that she was taking part in the contest and ask if she could take some photographs of their stall. When she won the top prize she gave them a beautiful bouquet of flowers to thank them for their collaboration.

Mercè says she is very happy and very grateful to be able to contribute her grain of sand to the competition. Mercat de l'Olivar means a lot to Mercè; she’s been going there with her family since she was really young and has some really special memories of the market and the traders.

The winners of Best Photograph, Best Video and Best Tweet wereeach given a batch of products from the market valued at 200 euros.