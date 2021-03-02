In an interview with the TVE national broadcaster, Spain's economic affairs minister, Nadia Calviño, foresaw a "dazzling reactivation" of tourism once mobility restrictions are lifted.

The minister referred to "very positive" news, such at that from the UK, where bookings for the summer have "skyrocketed" since the announcement of May foreign travel. There is news which "makes us believe that the recovery is going to be very powerful".

Nevertheless, Calviño warned that appropriate steps must be taken so as to "not jeopardise the recovery". Great caution, she said, needs to be observed where Easter is concerned in order not to put the summer season at risk. "If we go too fast, we risk a de-escalation that at present is going very well."

With regard to the vaccine passport, the minister stated that "it has to arrive before the summer". She acknowledged that Spain is the country with the greatest interest in the passport system, but added that there are other European countries, as well as countries outside Europe, which share this interest and want to "see the light" as soon as possible in reactivating tourism activity "safely".