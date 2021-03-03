Spain revised downwards its tally of coronavirus cases on Tuesday after eliminating those registered twice in the region of Catalonia and its health ministry said the rate of infection had also fallen.

Health ministry data said the new cumulative total was 3,130,184, down 74,347 cases versus Monday and the two-week incidence of the virus fell to 168 per 100,000 people from 176 the day before.

Even with the downward revision, the data showed 4,500 newly-registered infections across Spain and the death toll from the virus rose by 192 from Monday to 69,801.

After hitting an all-time high of 900 in January, which prompted Spanish regions to reinforce restrictive measures including nighttime curfews, the incidence of the virus has fallen sharply to its lowest levels since August.