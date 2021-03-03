A police officer receives his first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Madrid

A police officer receives his first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid.

03-03-2021SERGIO PEREZ

Spain revised downwards its tally of coronavirus cases on Tuesday after eliminating those registered twice in the region of Catalonia and its health ministry said the rate of infection had also fallen.

Health ministry data said the new cumulative total was 3,130,184, down 74,347 cases versus Monday and the two-week incidence of the virus fell to 168 per 100,000 people from 176 the day before.

Even with the downward revision, the data showed 4,500 newly-registered infections across Spain and the death toll from the virus rose by 192 from Monday to 69,801.

After hitting an all-time high of 900 in January, which prompted Spanish regions to reinforce restrictive measures including nighttime curfews, the incidence of the virus has fallen sharply to its lowest levels since August.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.