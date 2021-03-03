An aircraft from German flag carrier Lufthansa lands at the international airport in Frankfurt

An aircraft from German flag carrier Lufthansa lands at the international airport in Frankfurt.

03-03-2021RONALD WITTEK - RW DL bjw MDA -

Britain's aviation minister said that restarting travel after COVID-19 lockdowns needs to be done by countries working together and that the government hoped holidays would be allowed as soon as possible after May 17.

"This is likely to involve working with other international partners," aviation minister Robert Courts told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday when asked about the restart. "I suspect it's unlikely that many countries will be doing this on their own."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said last week that the ban on non-essential international travel to and from England will stay until at least May 17.

Asked about when exactly travel will be allowed, Courts said: "There won't be any travel before May 17th, and we will look as soon as we can after that, but it really isn't something I can give more detail on."

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.