Hope that the International travel restrictions in Britain will be lifted on May 17 is tempting more people to book holidays abroad this summer, according to research by Hoo.

It’s also great news for Mallorca, which is a favourite holiday destination for British tourists.

A month ago, the online hotel room platform’s survey of UK holiday plans for 2021 found that 87% of people didn’t think the Government should lift travel restrictions and 88% had no plans to book a holiday abroad.

But Hoo says Brits are now more optimistic that holidays abroad will be possible from mid-May and that's caused a 17% swing in favour of jetting away for a bit of sun, sea and sand, with 70% of people surveyed now saying the Government should keep travel restrictions in place.

The number of Brits planning on booking a holiday overseas has increased from 12% to 14% and another 21% say they are also considering an overseas trip, if the restrictions are lifted.

4% of those surveyed said they’re willing to have the Covid vaccine, so that they can skip airport queues at International destinations, but 95% said they had no plans to visit red list destinations, because they don’t want to quarantine at an Airport Hotel for 10 days when they get home.

“With Boris Johnson providing a preliminary roadmap detailing his lockdown exit strategy a greater sense of normality and a summer without restrictions is almost within our grasp,” said Hoo Co-Founder, Adrian Murdock.

That's great news for Mallorca's Tourism Industry, which is pinning its hopes on a good 2021 summer season to offset last year's disastrous season.

1,150 people took part in the Hoo survey.