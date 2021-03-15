AstraZeneca vaccine

In Spain, the AstraZeneca vaccine has been administered to people up to the age of 55.

15-03-2021Yves Herman

Spain is to suspend the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. This decision is to be communicated to regional health authorities at an extraordinary meeting of the Inter-Territorial Council for the National Health System on Monday evening. It comes after several other countries have decided to suspend the administering of the vaccine because of fears of thrombosis.

On Monday, France, Germany and Italy all announced that they were suspending the use of the vaccine as a preventive measure. Emmanuel Macron added that the French government is nevertheless awaiting opinion from the European Medicines Agency, which is expected on Tuesday.

The EMA continues to insist, however, that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh so far unproven risks.

In Spain, the vaccine has only been administered to people up to the age of 55. Suspension will represent a major setback to the goal of having 70% of the Spanish population vaccinated by the summer.

Related Tags

Related news

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.