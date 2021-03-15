Spain is to suspend the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. This decision is to be communicated to regional health authorities at an extraordinary meeting of the Inter-Territorial Council for the National Health System on Monday evening. It comes after several other countries have decided to suspend the administering of the vaccine because of fears of thrombosis.

On Monday, France, Germany and Italy all announced that they were suspending the use of the vaccine as a preventive measure. Emmanuel Macron added that the French government is nevertheless awaiting opinion from the European Medicines Agency, which is expected on Tuesday.

The EMA continues to insist, however, that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh so far unproven risks.

In Spain, the vaccine has only been administered to people up to the age of 55. Suspension will represent a major setback to the goal of having 70% of the Spanish population vaccinated by the summer.