Health personnel vacinates people against Covid-19

Health personnel vacinates people against Covid-19.

20-03-2021CLAUDIO PERI

Spain is preparing to extend the age range for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to 18-65 year olds from a previous range of 18-55 years, La Vanguardia and El Pais newspapers said on Monday, citing unnamed sources briefed on a proposal by a health ministry committee.

Spain would use the vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna in priority on people older than 65 or with health risks, while the AstraZeneca would be used mainly on younger people, La Vanguardia said.

Spain said last week it would resume the use of that vaccine on Wednesday after suspending it, alongside several other European countries, on concerns related to blood-clot cases.

A health ministry spokeswoman declined to confirm the newspaper reports, pointing to a news conference Health Minister Carolina Darias will hold later in the day following a meeting with regional health chiefs to decide on the steps ahead for the vaccination.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.