The luxury women’s clothing brand, Niili, which is designed and co-founded by Mallorcan Paula Quetglas is based in the United Arab Emirates, but a team of internationally renowned professionals recently flew into Mallorca for a photo shoot, including photographer, Alberto Van Stokkum, film director, Kane Kwik and of course fashion designer, Paula Quetglas.

Unfortunately the weather wasn’t very pleasant when the team were here, so some shots were done outside but others had to be done at an indoor location.

Models Carla Guetta, Claudia Silva Segarra and María Molinero wore clothes from the brand's third collection, N21 for the shoot and the range is scheduled to go on sale in April.

“My partner Khaled Alzaabi and I wanted to create a brand with a global vision and an understanding of the culture and traditions of the area,” says Paula Quetglas. “Like the rest of the world, people in the Emirates are increasingly proud to support local businesses and we wanted to give women a global fashion brand, with a local flavour.”

Paula Quetglas left Mallorca 20 years ago and she studied architecture in Madrid, but soon realised that fashion was her calling.

"I wanted to do a bachelor's degree, that's why I opted for architecture, but a year later I realised that what really brought together all the aspects of design that I liked was fashion,” she says. “The Luxury Sector allows you to work with the best craftsmen and the best materials. Attention to detail, respect for inherited traditions and a job well done are more present in this segment of fashion than in fast fashion.”

Quetglas says the elegance and discretion of the Niili women’s range and the fluid fabrics, like silk and viscose the clothes are made with appeal to a particular type of woman.

"She is a sophisticated woman who does not like to draw attention and for whom the main thing is quality,” says Quetglas. "The most significant thing is how the clothes are worn according to the culture of each place.

The main source of inspiration for Niili is the Emirati culture and tradition and Quetglas says that "because of their history, Arab and Mediterranean cultures have a lot in common."