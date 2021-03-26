A German health expert has accused the authorities in Mallorca of lying about the presence of the Brazilian variant of coronavirus.

Epidemiologist, Karl Lauterbach told ZDF that he doesn’t believe the latest statements made by a Son Espases Hospital Spokesperson to the the German News Agency, DPA, claiming that there's no sign of the Brazilian variant on the Island.

"I am sure that the information is politically motivated," he said.

The Son Espases Hospital Spokesperson did deny that the Brazilian mutation had been found in Mallorca, but acknowledged that the South American variant B.1.1.28.1 had been identified here.

Lauterbach is demanding that German tourists be banned from taking holiday trips to the Balearic Islands.