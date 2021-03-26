German tourists at Munich Airport.

German tourists at Munich Airport.

25-03-2021Reuters

A German health expert has accused the authorities in Mallorca of lying about the presence of the Brazilian variant of coronavirus.

Epidemiologist, Karl Lauterbach told ZDF that he doesn’t believe the latest statements made by a Son Espases Hospital Spokesperson to the the German News Agency, DPA, claiming that there's no sign of the Brazilian variant on the Island.

"I am sure that the information is politically motivated," he said.

The Son Espases Hospital Spokesperson did deny that the Brazilian mutation had been found in Mallorca, but acknowledged that the South American variant B.1.1.28.1 had been identified here.

Lauterbach is demanding that German tourists be banned from taking holiday trips to the Balearic Islands.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.