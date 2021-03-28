Love of Lesbian are one of Spain's leading indie pop bands. On Saturday evening, they staged a concert at the Palau Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona. It was attended by 5,000 people.

The organisers, Festivals for Safe Culture, highlighted both the emotion of the event and the responsibility of those attending. A pilot test, it was "an example of unity between the live music sector, the scientific community and committed administrations and sponsors" in seeking ways to allow large-scale concerts again.

The health measures meant that the concertgoers needed to have had a negative antigen test in order to gain access and that they had to wear FFP2 masks at all times. Otherwise, there was no social distancing. "Conclusive data" stemming from the staging of the concert will be reported on April 10.

While many have applauded a step on the return to normality, others have criticised the irresponsibility of holding the concert.