Between last Holy Thursday and Easter Monday 902 flights will take off or land at Palma Airport and Sunday will be the busiest day with a total of 246 flights, according to Aena.

There’s already been a noticeable increase in the number of people in the centre of Palma, bar and restaurant terraces are full and there’s more people at tourist sites.

From March 26 until Monday, April 5, a total of 532 flights to and from Germany and 11 to and from France will take off and land at Son Sant Joan.

Around 10% of hotels have already opened to cater for foreign tourists during the Easter holidays and holiday rental accommodation has been booked in Palma and elsewhere on the island.

All travellers must submit a negative PCR test when they land on the Island under the supervision of Foreign Health.

Stormy Weather

The weather has been glorious in Mallorca over the last week and tourists and locals have been making the most of the sunshine, but the Spanish Meteorological Agency, Aemet, is forecasting a drop in temperature, scattered showers and storms in the coming days.