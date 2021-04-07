María Jesús Montero, spokesperson for the Spanish government, said on Wednesday that the ending of the state of alarm will mean the lifting of general measures that have required the legal umbrella of the state of alarm. These measures include the curfew. She added that once the state of alarm does end, regional governments will be able to continue to adopt their own measures to limit mobility within regions. This was the case after the original state of alarm from March to June last year was over.

"The regions already had measures to contain movement and limit activity, but these did not have the general umbrella of the state of alarm." From May 9, which is when the state of alarm is due to end, the general measures will also come to an end. "But what will never end is the power that regions have to determine security measures that can be implemented in their territories. That is very important."

Ordinary legislation and "reinforcement" by the Inter-Territorial Council for the National Health System will allow limitations on mobility without having to resort to a state of alarm, "if this is not essential".

On perimeter closures at regional level, Montero stated that "these could disappear, depending on the incidence (of coronavirus cases) in each territory". Each region will be able to introduce some type of restrictive measure, if this is needed to prevent an increase in the number of infections.

The minister trusted that, thanks to the vaccination programme between now and the end of the summer, "it will not be necessary to reapply measures that limit fundamental rights".