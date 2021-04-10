Spain's health minister, Carolina Darias, confirmed on Saturday that the first supplies of the Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine will arrive in Spain on Tuesday. Between April and June, Spain is scheduled to receive up to 5.5 million doses of this vaccine, of which only one jab is required.

Speaking at the University Hospital in Gran Canaria, Darias said that experts are evaluating options regarding the procedure to follow with the AstraZeneca vaccine, its use for people under the age of 60 having been suspended.

The minister explained that there was still time to make the best decision, based on expert advice, and that different scenarios include sticking to just the first dose, as this gives 70% protection, and using another RNA-type vaccine for the second dose, which is what France and Germany are doing.

For people who have had an AstraZeneca first dose, she gave an assurance that the experts conducting the analysis of options will provide a "safe response" that is in accordance with the vaccine's methodology. She emphasised that all vaccines are safe and effective and save lives. What is being done is to maximise the attributes of each vaccine in directing them to groups who will benefit the most.

Regarding the Janssen vaccine, Darias said that the Spanish government is in the hands of the European Medicines Agency and must see what the agency has to say about it.