Dr Fernando Simón, Director of the Coordination Center for Health Alerts & Emergencies, CCAES has voiced doubts about Russia’s ability to produce enough ‘Sputnik V’ doses for the entire European Union, but says Mallorca doesn’t need it anyway.

“It won’t be necessary to buy doses of the 'Sputnik V' Russian vaccine for Mallorca because there will be a massive increase in other Covid vaccine deliveries in the coming months,” he said. “7 million people have been vaccinated in Russia and I don't know if the factory has the capacity to supply many other countries.”

Dr Simón also insists that any vaccine or medicine must be approved before it's given to the population.

"I do not know that there has been a specific request for Spain, I do know that the EMA is doing a 'rolling review’ and Spain’s position is to go along with the European Union.”

With regard to the issue of administering a second dose of AstraZeneca to those under the age of 60, Dr Simón pointed out that there is plenty of time to decide what to do.

"The AstraZeneca's vaccine’s defences last for at least 4-5 months. A second dose of AstraZeneca, or another type of vaccine may or may not be given, but we have time to study and assess the effect of each of these options,” he said.

2,575,716 people in Spain have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca and 12 are being treated for thrombosis.

"We know it's a possible side effect of this and other vaccines,” says Dr Simón. “The probability exists and studies are being done to try to delimit which groups have a higher risk than expected, but the vaccine is safe.”