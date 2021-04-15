Ryanair planes, Palma.

Ryanair planes, Palma. archive photos.

15-04-2021Ultima Hora

Ryanair has announced that it’s launching a new link between Mallorca and Italy in July.

The budget airline will operate two flights a week from Palma to Turin as part of its summer calendar and stressed that its "committed to connectivity with Mallorca."

"Ryanair hopes its flight scheduling will help boost both air traffic on the island and the recovery of the tourism industry," said a Ryanair Spokesperson.

Ryanair has also slashed its flight prices from now until the end of October.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.